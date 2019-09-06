Letter: Pedal Penticton is your opportunity to have a say

Tell our politicians how you feel about bike lanes

The Pedal Penticton cycling event is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are various activities, but at the core are our local politicians who want to know how the public feels about bike lanes—specifically the lake-to-lake cycling corridor.

The approach many cities are taking, including Penticton, are to make bike paths for all ages and abilities. Hundreds of examples have shown there is a huge public uptake if riders and drivers feel safe so it is important to get it right.

Developing a proper cycling network is primarily about safety. As a driver, I get nervous when there is a cyclist in traffic and it is a distraction. As a cyclist, it’s better to have a safe, protected bike lane as I will ride more often.

Penticton is falling way behind cities like Kelowna and Victoria as these cities pour millions of dollars into cycling infrastructure. We now have a chance to close the gap with a quality bike corridor from lake-to-lake that will soon have spurs to the SOEC, college and high schools.

Please come down to Gyro Park on Saturday and express to your elected officials the importance of proper bike lanes.

Build them and they shall ride is the reality as thousands of cities worldwide invest in cycling infrastructure for tourism, recreation and commuting. It’s our turn.

Brian Hughes

Penticton