LETTER: Patrons should limit their stay on the patio

Since we arrived in Oak Bay six years ago, my wife and I have enjoyed having a mid-week supper at the Penny Farthing Pub.

Now that indoor dining is not allowed, the pub depends upon a few outdoor tables for its revenue.

As the weather warms, we’ve noticed that diners are staying at their tables longer — considerably longer than they would if dining inside. It is not uncommon to see an individual nursing a glass of wine, or a group lingering over their beer, for a couple of hours.

I have to admit that we found ourselves lingering on an evening shortly after restrictions increased again, and inside dining was prohibited. Only when we rose to leave did we notice that other couples were waiting for tables. And most of the folk who had been at their tables before we arrived were still there.

When we returned the following week, we waited an hour for a table, and had an opportunity to observe the diners, the staff, the individuals asking for a table and leaving because the wait was too long. We considered what an impact this must have on the owners and workers at the pub.

Penny Farthing has expenses, staff to maintain, and so on. Staff will be making much less in tips per shift, etc., and everyone is working hard to keep the place open for us, and for their livelihood.

So, just something to keep in mind when visiting the Penny Farthing … limit your stay; let others also share in the pleasure of an evening meal outside, remembering that this is an exceptional time. If we wish to continue to enjoy the luxuries of visiting the pub, we need to be aware of how we impact their business. It would be a shame if they found their survival depended on closing the business entirely (until things improve).

Bob Harwood and Pam Woodland

Oak Bay

