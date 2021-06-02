LETTER: Parting is bittersweet for longtime Alberni Valley resident

I am sad to say that the time has come to say farewell to Port Alberni…

To the Editor,

My husband and I with our two children moved to the Alberni Valley in 1957, to start a new life in this beautiful country.

And what an adventure it has been.

We have enjoyed a full and happy life here, from raising our children—Dianne and Clive—who have moved on successfully, to running my own ladies wear store, and my husband Eric’s many volunteer activities in the community.

It makes sense now, to move closer to my family in Victoria.

Port Alberni will always hold a special place in my heart and memory.

Audrey Pemberton,

Port Alberni

