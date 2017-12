Re: Parksville council OKs provisional budget (The NEWS, Nov. 21).

City taxes are going up; property values are exploding. Boy, are we ever going to get hit with property taxes from now on. Will city services improve proportionately?

Council should be prepared to revisit their proposed tax increase as it would be more than covered by the increased assessed property values. Parksville is a costly place to live as it is without the double hit on taxes.

Del Rokosh

Parksville