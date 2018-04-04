Penticton Western News letters to the editor.

Letter: Parking problems persist

The City of Penticton has a strange way of solving problems

The City of Penticton has a strange way of solving problems that I don’t believe is taught in any standard problem solving courses.

These courses teach one to attack the problem at its source. The city on the other hand apparently prefers to deal with a symptom of the problem. A problem has a solution whereas a symptom helps you to identify a problem.

Inadequate parking at the South Okanagan Events Centre is the symptom of the problem that the casino is using more than it’s allowable parking spaces. The city apparently proposes to invest taxpayer funds to provide more parking.

Has this solved the problem? Not really, as the casino, I presume, will continue to use unpaid-for and more convenient parking spaces in the city owned lot.

Claude Bergman

Penticton

