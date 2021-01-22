LETTER: ‘Park your anger at the door,’ when it comes to supportive housing

Stable housing is needed for all in the community, writes Western News reader

Dear editor,

In response to Mayor and MLA concerned about BC Housing Project (Penticton Western News Vol. 54 No. 3 Jan. 20)

When I hear that local or national governments won’t build low-income housing, “No, not in my town! Why can’t other towns do it?” I want to punch the suckers in the gut.

Where do you get off being negative about the homeless—all walks of life are in that position? You could be next? I managed to get into low-income housing for just 30 per cent of my income.

My home is stable. Others are not so fortunate. I am also a senior.

My question to government is what do you expect? Do you expect a person on a disability pension to sit on the street with a jar of peanut butter and a spoon? It is cold out there! There is a low vacancy rate.

Fortunately, where I live in Penticton, B.C., we have a 7/day a week soup kitchen. I even have to eat there some of the time. I heard they were having a birthday coming up, so I offered to serve tea and coffee to the volunteers and staff while they had some cake.

You don’t have my vote in the election, Mr. Mayor. Start serving each and every person in your community including the homeless, that is what you are there for.

Why attack them by not providing housing? It is proven that stable housing is needed for people on disability and those that are homeless.

How do you expect them to find work and be a member of the community without a home? Some of them are even families. What snobbery to think that you have the right to treat people indifferently? Park your anger at the door.

If you are mad that other mayors are not doing enough, okay, then speak to them about it.

Wendy Tarasoff

Penticton

