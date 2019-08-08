LETTER: Parents need to pay more attention

Aldergrove zoo staff and bears are not to blame in biting incident, letter writer shares

Two Black Bear cubs were added to the zoo population last year (File)

Dear Editor,

So I don’t usually comment about things very often, but this whole bear bite thing has really got me upset.

Even though the bear isn’t going to be euthanized, now the activist or whatever are going to try to step in and they’ll try to maybe shut the zoo down and it’s all we really have left – they’re shutting everything down.

If the mother or father were paying closer attention to their toddler, these kinds of things shouldn’t happen and they should be going after them.

I’ve been a vet technician for 17 years and I am yet to see a wild animal bite happen without some kind of human stupidity.

I really hope that this doesn’t conflict the zoo, because we’re running out of things to take our kids to see.

I don’t believe it’s the staff’s fault.

I believe it’s the family stupidity.

And I hope that the family whose child got bit has this as a learning curve to not leave their child unattended.

My heart goes out to the zoo staff.

and I’m very happy that that the bear will not be euthanized, he’s already trapped in a cage how much crappier can it be.

That’s my rant.

Megan Hourie, Maple Ridge

