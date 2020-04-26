LETTER: Parallels between Dalton and Donald

Marc Dalton (left) is the Conservative MP elected last fall in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. He went up against NDP candidate John Mogk (right). (Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

In response to the article [MP Blasted for Tweet, April 16, The News], Marc Dalton deleted his tweet about Canadians returning to work since most COVID-19 deaths are in care homes.

We of the local NDP feel that his comment, and those of Andrew Sheer, echo those of American Republicans and Donald Trump.

The short-sightedness of applying pressure to suggest we need to “get back to normal” and put focus back on the economy could totally undo the progress achieved in containing COVID-19.

Our local, B.C., and federal governments have successfully flattened the curve.

We have seen these governments take the learned advice of pandemic expert physicians and scientists in these successes.

Suggesting that persons in senior care homes or that any vulnerable group are expendable so that we can improve our commerce is one we are used to seeing from the Conservative party but rarely so boldly and crassly as in Mr. Dalton’s tweet.

John Mogk, recent MP candidate on behalf of Pitt-Meadow-Maple Ridge NDP riding

