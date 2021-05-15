LETTER: Pandemic showing that big business holds too much power

The SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories. Two recently announced COVID-19 infections in the Northwest Territories have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO-NIAID-RML, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The federal government is allowing air travel in and out of Canada, including to and from COVID-19 devastated nations like Brazil. Other than the travel-related industries, particularly the airlines, I’d say there’s no real benefit from such liberty.

I believe that when the coronavirus crisis began, big business was the most influential voice to have the ear of government, when it should have been the independent health-sciences community. Thus the result was resistance against an immediate halt in travel, including international flights – weeks of delay that may have translated into many additional and needless COVID-19 deaths.

When the COVID-19 crisis is over, the same common yet questionable refrain may still prevail among capitalist nation governments and corporate circles, perhaps even left as neglectful of human-health needs as before (which had resulted in the many horrible COVID-19 long-term care home deaths): Best business practices, including what’s best for the consumers, are best decided by business decision-makers.

And our government(s) too often fail to intervene, perhaps out of fear of being labelled “anti-business” in our avidly capitalist culture.

Frank Sterle Jr

