LETTER: Pandemic is an opportunity to reset our lives

Grappling with the effects of our humanity and the coronavirus outbreak, we are humbled by our inability to stop the virus’s rampage and our lack of control. But at the same time, we are empowered by our collective influence.

We are seeing a mobilization of our collective behaviour made possible through the use of technology. Our leaders can provide us with up-to-the-minute information to help us stay safe. And we, as a population, are able to reach out to our families, friends and colleagues through the click of a button. As COVID-19 impacts our lives in an unprecedented way, we are forced to slow down and focus on what is best for our communities, our country and our world.

I believe this pause is forcing the majority of us to think about our lives differently, through less self-focused filters. We’ve known that environmentally, things are getting progressively worse: increased global warming, species extinction, polluted water and plastic in our oceans, just to name a few.

These are huge problems that we are all collectively contributing to on a small scale, each daily contribution creating an overall negative impact. This situation can make us feel powerless if we only look at it from an individual level; but what if we looked at it collectively? What if we considered our global climate, species and garbage crisis in the same way we are trying to flatten the curve?

What would exploring your big ideas and goals within the context of a larger, more holistic viewpoint look like for you, your family and your community? Can we nurture the earth but still pursue our dreams? Out of crisis comes innovation and creativity. Harnessing the power of the collective consciousness is happening right now as we all deal with this pandemic.

We are being given the opportunity to slow down, to breath and to prioritize. Let’s look at this crisis not from a place of fear, but from a place of optimism. Now is a perfect time to gather your resources and take bold steps that empowers the big picture of your life, business or organization. Now is the time to be brave, to consider all possibilities and to awaken your greatest potential.

Now is the perfect time for us to reset our lives, to embrace what it means to be human and to positively impact the world in which we live.

Fern Sabo

Nelson

Nelson Star