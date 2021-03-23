LETTER: Paintball defender reacts to Maple Ridge man’s letter

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

[Re: LETTER: Maple Ridge should turn down proposed paintball business, mapleridgenews.com, March 20]

Please don’t pander to people trying to shut down a sport they don’t understand.

There is nothing wrong with airsoft or paintball, and there are strict rules in place for safety that community sticks to and upholds.

Please stop allowing the misinformed to have a platform to spread hate based on opinions and feelings rather then facts.

Eighty per cent of violent gun crimes are with smuggled guns, not toys or sports equipment.

Personally I don’t find lots of things people do as “recreational” but I don’t let me opinions get in the way of their joy.

If the press allows feelings and opinions to rule over truth and facts, you’re paper is no better then a tabloid.

This is in response to Doug Buker’s tear soaked diary page [letter to the editor].

Stephen Brady, Whitby, Ont.

