LETTER: Paint a rainbow in Chilliwack and you will face possible prosecution

Please let those who wish to paint crosswalks in Chilliwack without the permission of the city the following from the Criminal Code of Canada:

“430 (1) Every one commits mischief who wilfully (a) destroys or damages property; (b) renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective; (c) obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property; or (d) obstructs, interrupts or interferes with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property…

“Punishment: (2) Every one who commits mischief that causes actual danger to life is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for life.”

Your article did not mention the legal ramifications of this political stunt by those who disregard the purpose of crosswalks.

If the visibility of a crosswalk is diminished and there is an injury or death as a result, those who committed the mischief( crime) are liable both criminally and civilly.

The Criminal Code is clear and supports the elected government.

Lee Keane

