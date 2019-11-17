Letter: Outrage about Keith Weins’ supervised outings

"Would he have to shoot a whole village in the face to get maximum security?"

Outrage after outrage! [In response to Outrage at escorted absence for murderer, Western News, Nov. 8] on Keith Wiens.

How does he get to be in minimum security? There’s also medium-security… Would he have to shoot a whole village in the face to get maximum security?

Also, his “trained citizen volunteer” keeper might just have a sister or female friend in one of those approved community groups. Who knows? The keeper might get conned by Weins and aid/abet a new “intimate” relationship, thereby possibly setting up another victim.

Joy Lang

Penticton