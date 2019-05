To the editor:

I love electric vehicles because they are a way we can move away from reliance on fossil fuels.

The cost of gas is getting worrisome. Electric vehicles are quiet and need less maintenance.

When I use a cab I use Current Taxi. Their Tesla cabs are amazing.

I would love to own an electric vehicle.

The more people who invest in this, the more affordable they will become.

Garth Thomson

Kelowna