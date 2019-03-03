LETTER: Our environment needs water bottle refill stations

A short paragraph in last week’s Agassiz Harrison Observer got the attention of anyone concerned about the environment. It was in reference to a council meeting in Harrison Hot Springs.

Quote: “Water bottle refill stations were also a no, as council thought they would take business away from local shops.”

Hello, I thought it was a universally accepted fact that we need to reduce the consumption of plastic.

The councillors of Harrison need to have a “sober” second look at this decision.

Think of all the free publicity, when happy visitors are seen on the six o’clock news filling their bottles!

Perhaps the filling stations could become the “public art” mentioned in the article.

-Bruce Turner, Harrison Hot Springs

