LETTER – Our councils should consider distributing free sunscreen

Dear editor,
We have unprecedented and rising melanoma rates. While BC Cancer is helping lead the way with novel treatments for even stage 4 disease, why not work upstream to prevent future cases?
The Toronto parks board is introducing free sunscreen to all its parks this summer (#BeSunSafe).
How about the Comox Valley Regional District and our Valley councils take a leadership role and offer free sunscreen dispensers throughout our parks. It will prevent unnecessary deaths.
As much as I like doing skin excisions in my office, shouldn’t we be “sun safe” and protect future generations?
Dr. Alex Nataros,
Port Augusta Medical Clinic,
Comox