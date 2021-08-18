LETTER – Our affluent population should step up to help others

Dear editor,

Since the early stages of the COVID pandemic in April of 2020, I have delivered hot meals in the Comox Valley to vulnerable people. LUSH has been the maker of these meals. Come September, they will, once again, be temporarily unable to provide this much-needed service due to their lack of a commercial kitchen.

Now, I have been told that the Comox Valley has the greatest number of multi-millionaires per capita in all of Canada. So, I’m calling on you wealthy citizens to put your money into a worthwhile project. Either by providing funding or building a commercial kitchen for LUSH that will have long-lasting results. What a legacy!

After all, the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.

Jill Almond,

Comox

Comox Valley Record