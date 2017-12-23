LETTER: Opponents can’t accept EDPA decision

Re: Court to hear claim Saanich speaker silenced. It would appear that a certain clutch of individuals who vigorously supported the EDPA are finding it unpalatable accepting the motion to rescind the EDPA as a fait accompli.

Lynn Husted, here seen speaking to council on Nov. 6, has filed a legal challenge against Saanich over the EDPA.

It is time for them to accept this factor and perhaps direct their efforts to helping develop a new enlightened environmental plan. The EDPA is now history. Even the label ‘EDPA’ should be terminated. It is laden with years of vitriolic baggage, political bickering and negativity – a quagmire if ever there was one.

Could Lynn Husted’s perceived woes and the launching of a court action be a remnant of past battles? People in attendance at the Nov. 6 meeting can attest to the fact that she was given her allotted speaking time and then some. However, she persisted and increasingly went off topic.

Mayor Richard Atwell did the appropriate thing to take control of a spiralling verbal situation.There was absolutely nothing arbitrary or unreasonable on his part. He did exactly what needed to be done in this situation. The hearty applause of approval from the people in the public gallery said it all.

Dragging this issue into court is totally frivolous and petulant (indeed a misuse of our already overworked justice system).

Husted’s remark that people did not have meaningful opportunity to deal with the motion to rescind the EDPA rings most hollow. Saanich residents have discussed, debated and regurgitated EDPA issues for years ad infinitum. The option to eliminate the EDPA was given much meaningful and serious consideration, as were other possibilities.

Appropriately, council saw fit to toss the EDPA into the trash bin of history. Some people just don’t like the final result and continue to make waves. Enough already.

Sylvia Walsh

Saanich