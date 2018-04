Regarding comments in the letters to the editor regarding columnist Tom Fletcher

Regarding Frank Martens comments in the letters to the editor regarding columnist Tom Fletcher (Penticton Western News, April 4, Tom Fletcher’s anti-environmentalist outlook).

Your statement that all anti-environmentalists, like Mr. Fletcher, will have their effigies hung and their writings removed from every source is kind of like burning books because they disagree with a point of view.

Is that what you mean Mr. Martens? Oh, so left wing and oh, so boring.

Gordon Plews

Keremeos