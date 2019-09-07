LETTER: Ontario man mourns Langley boy’s death

People across the country were shocked by the death of Carson Crimeni, a letter writer says

Dear Editor,

From the other side of the country I watched, horrified, as the story of Carson Crimeni’s death unfolded in the news. Words fail to describe the depth of cruelty with which he was treated, and I join those in Langley and across the country still grieving for Carson and his family. The eulogy his father delivered at the funeral was unspeakable painful to bear witness to. My heart continues to ache.

I can’t help but question why there aren’t more signatures on the Justice for Carson online petition.

I would think every single one of us would want to support his family in this very small way, or to contribute to the fundraising campaign for his family.

Brennan Kelly, Stouffville, Ont.