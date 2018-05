Re: FCM to bring out RDN marine litter resolution out nationally (The NEWS, May 17)

Congratulations to the Regional District of Nanaimo for being on the forefront for adopting a resolution to mitigate and manage marine litter.

Too bad the RDN doesn’t want to be ahead of everybody in the country as far as banning marine outfall.

One step forward, two steps back.

Janet King

Qualicum Beach