Letter: One man’s belief

In God we trust. We need to start thinking. That’s the foundation our countries were built upon – love of God, country and fellow man.

Read 2 Chronicles 2:14: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” There is due process here – be humble, pray, seek, turn, hear, forgive, and heal. God Almighty is the God of all, whether you believe in God or not. Our amazing bodies didn’t evolve – ” In the beginning God created… Gen.1:1.”

If you for any reason, don’t believe there is a God, lets look at it this way. If you are right and I’m wrong, we haven’t lost anything! But, if I’m right, and you are wrong, then you have lost everything. This life we live on earth is just a time to prepare for eternal life with our creator, and all who have gone before us. It’s very temporary, but life after our death here is eternal. Don’t miss out!

Acts 2:21 tells us, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” May the peace and love of God be with us all. Lets get things straight!

Mike Bugyi

Penticton