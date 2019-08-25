LETTER: Old Yale Road is not for commuters

Dear Editor,

I live on a section of Old Yale road here in Langley.

It’s a quiet residential road that has been over come with commuter traffic trying to avoid Fraser Highway and other through-fare roads in the area.

The Township of Langley has told me this section of Old Yale Road not a priority to them and will not attempt to reduce vehicles using this road to local traffic only.

I’ve also phoned the RCMP as people tend to speed on this road, however there has been no action on their part either.

It’s become a significant safety risk for residents in the area as there is no sidewalk and the roads are narrow.

The road is also experiencing advanced deterioration from the significant volume of vehicles using the road as a commuting road.

I feel very discouraged at this point and don’t know what else I can do as I feel the Township is turning a blind eye to this issue for us residents in the area, and we feel very disappointed from the lack of interest.

Victor Drohomirecki, Langley