LETTER: Old-growth protection out of balance

The B.C. government is calling for a balanced approach to the management of old growth forests. Over 97 per cent of B.C.'s original old growth has been logged. Protecting the remaining less than three per cent would be a small step towards balance.

Jane Welton

Saanich

