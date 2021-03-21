Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Old-growth protection out of balance
The B.C. government is calling for a balanced approach to the management of old growth forests. Over 97 per cent of B.C.'s original old growth has been logged. Protecting the remaining less than three per cent would be a small step towards balance.
Jane Welton
Saanich
