LETTER: ‘Oh for goodness sakes people, suck it up and wear a mask’

'Shame' for those at the Kelowna parties that spread the COVID-19 virus

Oh for goodness sakes people, suck it up and social /physical distance, wear a mask and wash your hands.

It really is not that hard.

Having read Paul Henderson’s comments in last week’s Progress on the hordes on the weekend at Cultus Lake, one is struck by how selfish and spoiled our culture has become. My mother lived through The Blitz in England in the Second World War. Bombs, no food or heat, now that is hardship.

• READ MORE: OPINION: We’ve reached a Sophie’s Choice decision in COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry does not want to make masks mandatory. Dr. Henry, I do love ya, but I don’t really want COVID-19 either.

As to the numbers increasing because of the Kelowna parties, you must have known, those of you involved. Shame, shame, shame. And Mayor Ken Popove, how many of those Cultus Lake revellers are wandering through our community, sneezing and coughing and breathing and carrying on?

Georgia Kirkpatrick

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Chilliwack Progress