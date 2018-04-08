Letter: Officers should be treated better by members of the public

Re: No charges for three West Shore RCMP officers after woman’s jaw broken while in custody (Gazette, March 28)

In relation to the report of a woman’s broken jaw while in custody by the RCMP. All these officers are out there protecting the community. This woman was taken into custody due to committing a serious crime. Then tried to assault and abuse these officers. Lets face it, if a police office gives you an instruction, it is to be obeyed no matter if you are drunk. If someone has to get hurt, why should it be the police officer? These officers have a tough job, not so long ago we lost an officer due to a perpetual drunk killing an officer who was out there protecting the rest of us while we slept. There is a great need to show more respect to these men and women who carry firearms in able to protect themselves from attacks or protect others in danger. Again I say, if someone has to get hurt, why should it be the police officer? These perpetrators of the law create the situation where a police officer has to take action, and they have about a tenth of a second to make that life or death decision. Lets take a moment to appreciate the protection these officers provide.

Paul Collins

Langford

