Letter: OBUC proposal addresses need for affordable housing

It is encouraging to read Diana Butler’s letter (Church housing proposal not comparable with The Clive Oak Bay News, June 6) restating that the neighbourhood is not opposed to the church providing affordable housing.

As the chair of Our Place, and a former Oak Bay mayor, Diana Butler is uniquely placed to understand the challenges of building affordable housing in Oak Bay. And, as an immediate neighbour of the Oak Bay United Church, she is well informed of the needs and interests of the church’s neighbours.

Surely this is the time for the church board and Diana Butler to sit down and work together to create a plan that adds to the neighbourhood and to our community.

Paul Blood

Oak Bay