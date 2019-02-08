LETTER: Oak Bay should appreciate the beauty of nature

I wish to add my name to the list of residents opposed to the proposed Sea Lore project.

The rock in Oak Bay is already occupied by seabirds who use this rock for fishing, preening and warming themselves in the sun. Harbour seal generations use this rock for haul out and nursing their pups. No man-made sculpture can eclipse the beauty of observing the natural wildlife.

The proposed sculpture is an affront to First Nations in this era of reconciliation. Why propose a mythical lore that perpetuates the colonization story?

Art has its place in Oak Bay but certainly more thought must go into both subject matter and location. I believe that we need to leave room for future generations to add to our collection in our neighbourhood. Why have so much art declared permanent within such a short time frame?

Cathy Denny

Oak Bay