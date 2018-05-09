Letter: Nurses love the sign

I saw this heartwarming sign put up by someone across the street from the hospital.

I’m a nurse at the hospital. It is Nurses Week this week.

When I looked out from second floor two west, where I work, I saw this heartwarming sign put up by someone across the street from the hospital.

I can look out from many windows and see this, and it makes me feel very appreciated.

I knocked on their door to thank them after work tonight, but no one was home, so I left a note on their door.

Kind deeds shouldn’t go unacknowledged.

When I leave work waiting to enter the highway, this is in plain view. Love it!

Linda Leeson