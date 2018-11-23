LETTER: Not too confusing

Dear Editor:

I took the online poll earlier this year when the B.C. government asked voters for opinions about our electoral system and Proportional Representation.

Over 90,000 of us replied and the majority wanted to pursue ProRep and also wanted more than one option for a voting system in the referendum. That’s why there are three options offered in the current referendum.

There are at least two dozen variations on ProRep used in over 90 countries.

B.C. voters are being offered options that will all work for our province with varying population density and vast regions. Each option can accommodate and give voice to all in our varied geographical settlements and with differing concerns.

The percentage of the popular vote will equal the percentage of seats in the legislative assembly no matter which option is chosen.

Please mail your ballot now with or without choosing the voting systems options in question 2, but do vote for ProRep in question 1. It’s time to modernize our voting system.

Every vote is important.

Lori Goldman

Penticton

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.