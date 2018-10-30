Letter: Not sure about the math

You lost me there, Mr. Kyllo.

Mr. Kyllo, you had me right up until the third last paragraph. I was totally convinced by everything you said about the dangers of buying into the prop-rep game, about the stalemates in the legislature, the endless discussions. I was thinking “wow, nobody has ever laid this out so succinctly before; I can totally see why this might be a bad idea.”

Then, as I read that third last paragraph, the momentum in your argument was suddenly arrested by the most incomprehensible baffle-gab that ever popped up in the middle of a letter. “If we considered the impact of a 24.3 per cent increase on expenses as a per cent of GDP in BC, we would see the government costs rise by more than $13 billion. Expect to see taxes on our provincial debt go up to accommodate that.”

I have to ask you, sir, from which of your many hats did you pull those figures? Why 24.3 per cent? Is that some formulaic certainty upon adopting prop-rep voting? What starting figure did you use to multiply by 24.3 per cent to arrive at $13,000,000,000? Is there any correlation between these numbers (presuming both that they are accurate and that they have some bearing on the issue) and prop-rep voting itself?

I would appreciate a response, via this medium, from my elected representative in Victoria. I and, I’m sure, others are all ears as we wait to hear this complicated situation properly explained. Thank you.

Mark Levey

Previous story
PR allows radical fringe parties to gain power
Next story
LETTER – I don’t trust government committees to interpret the wishes of voters

Just Posted

Most Read