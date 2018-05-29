Letter: Not OK to toss garbage

Editor, The News:

Let’s do something about Maple Ridge garbage in ravines, roadsides, ditches and treed spaces.

It seems that some people feel its OK to toss garbage into these areas. Why is hard to understand. The garbage not only makes our community look dirty, it is bad for the flora and fauna of our green spaces and water ways, which also means it is bad for us.

My husband has taken to cleaning up locally, but finds that shortly thereafter more garbage arrives. We all need to do something. There needs to be consequences for littering, which includes cigarette butts. When did it become OK to throw or drop cigarette butts on the ground?

We need an awareness campaign to improve our environment for all.

Tina Ranger

Maple Ridge