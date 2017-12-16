LETTER: Not everyone shares letter writer’s take on Trump’s Israel declaration

Dear editor,

Mr. Turner’s destructive religious beliefs (Letter: Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is historic, Dec. 12 Record) demonstrate why there should always be strict separation between church and state. Religious belief can be very advantageous to the believer but highly destructive to society.

The Zionist seizure of Palestine in the 20th century was the second attempt. The Jews were a hill tribe from present day Iraq, not Palestine. If they were as brutal in their first attempt as they have been in this one, then it is no wonder that they were evicted by the Romans.

There is no question in my mind that the Russians helped to get Trump elected and there is much concern about that. No one even dares mention that Israel has so much control over U.S. politics that politicians are afraid to criticize it. A lot of that power is effected through the Zionist manipulation of the fundamentalist Christian churches.

Readers of the Record should remember that not all Christians share Mr. Turner’s zealotry.

Mr. Turner, perhaps you can imagine another who believes as rapturously as you that God has declared your land belongs to them.

Glen Staples

Courtenay