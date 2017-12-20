LETTER: Not all angels are found atop Christmas trees

Bad news stories abound of patients suffering due to inadequacies of health care systems and providers. Thankfully, my present experience is completely different.

My wife Susan is currently hospitalized and gravely ill, halfway through a six-week course of heavy-duty antibiotics, fighting massive bladder and blood infections that are wreaking havoc on her 81-year-old body and mind. The infections and other factors have caused delirium and have intensified her pre-existing dementia. She has undergone a multitude of tests, with no stone left unturned trying to take care of all of Susan’s needs in this uphill battle, the biggest we have faced in nearly a half-century together.

Having spent about eight hours every day in her isolated room for the past three weeks has been a bumpy trip on a storm-tossed sea of emotions, but there is no other place in the world I would rather be. We’ve been buoyed by the wonderful staff at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH), where Susan’s every need is taken care of in a dedicated and loving way by fantastic teams of doctors, nurses, aids, technicians, therapists, cleaners, cooks, administrators, ambulance crews and many more behind the scenes who we never meet. Susan’s GP has been a tower of strength, too.

This time of the year there’s a lot of talk about angels. Some are perched atop Christmas trees, but the ones we’ve encountered at NRGH come in all shapes and sizes, every creed and race, all generations and genders.

Suddenly, all those premiers, parliamentarians, prime ministers, presidents, potentates and pontificating professional pundits whom I used to find so interesting with their politics of phony fear and false hopes, have become entirely insignificant and seem to vanish in the haze. We stand in awe of the love, care and highly professional devotion of the band of angels at NRGH.

Bernie Smith

Parksville