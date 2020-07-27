LETTER: North Saanich should look at virtual library

North Saanich wants to build a library beside the Panorama Leisure Centre. As we are now in the 21st century, maybe we would should rethink our old ways.

North Saanich wants to build a library beside the Panorama Leisure Centre. As we are now in the 21st century, maybe we would should rethink our old ways.

I would suggest that the municipality explore creating a virtual library and eliminate the brick and mortar building and high overheads. Staffing would be realigned to purchase ebooks and maintain the computer system. Minimal space would be required to contain the digital library. Access would be available to all via their computers or ebooks. An annual fee could be charged to cover some or all costs.

Charles Dilba

North Saanich

Goldstream News Gazette