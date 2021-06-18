Letter: North Cowichan squandering money

I have to wonder just how far down this rat hole we are going

North Cowichan squandering money

As I watch yet another empty bus go by I have to wonder just how far down this rat hole we are going.

The squandering by North Cowichan Municipality seems endless. Although there are any number of examples, with the release of this years tax demand that stand out.

1. Sewage; with the advent of the sewage treatment plant the output was described as pure potable water. So why did we have to pay extra to transport pure water back through town and pump it however far off shore? Why could it not be discharged at the head of the bay?

2. Water; I think we have a perfectly usable water supply with Holyoak Lake. With upgrades and normal maintenance this water supply would be usable into the foreseeable future. So when one of the pumps of the expensive and unnecessary well(s) burns out due to lack of maintenance do they just scrap this whole system?

Tony Whiteley

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen