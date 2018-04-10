LETTER: Noise turns airport into war zone

Please don’t think, “Well, you shouldn’t have bought a home by an airport.”

I enjoy the planes’ comings and goings. The problem is the helicopters just don’t go, they hover over our homes for days on end, not just the the awful noise but the drive-youinsane “WHOOPWHOOPWHOOP.” With dishes rattling, it’s like a war zone. Go outside to enjoy the greenhouse and garden, forget it.

There is no quality of life anymore living close to this airport. It was first a vision of five men in 1954 to build a runway and buy a small plane as a hobby, and it was in the middle of nowhere. As the years went on it grew to what we have now, an airport that doesn’t sustain itself, so it had to come up with ways to produce revenue. Let’s bring in three helicopter businesses and have training, maintenance or whatever — as long as it brings in revenue, who cares about anyone else?

I feel forced to sell my home because of the helicopters. Am I the only one that is being driven to the brink of insanity?

Danna Hudock

Qualicum Beach