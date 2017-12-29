LETTER: Nobody needs to fall if sidewalks are cleared

My son arrived from Germany to spend Christmas with us. We went out walking and he was amazed at how little the sidewalks were cleared; it was rough, especially walking along Craig Street to downtown. He said in his city everyone is responsible for their frontage and, on city property, clearing is done immediately after a snowfall. If it's an apartment or other complex, a landlord or "meister" looks after maintenance of passage.

My son arrived from Germany to spend Christmas with us. We went out walking and he was amazed at how little the sidewalks were cleared; it was rough, especially walking along Craig Street to downtown. He said in his city everyone is responsible for their frontage and, on city property, clearing is done immediately after a snowfall. If it’s an apartment or other complex, a landlord or “meister” looks after maintenance of passage.

I read a few editorial letters from seniors who gratefully wrote in to thank someone who kindly assisted them when they fell on an un-cleared sidewalk and I thought, ‘If the walks and byways were cleared, no one should have to fall — ever!’

A friend complained because she fell and hurt her shoulder. Whoever she talked to at city hall told her, ‘old people should not be out in this weather.’ Really? We are an active, vibrant community and exercise in the fresh air is a priority for health, no matter the season.

Attitude is a top-down consideration and, of course, this ‘top’ would be the mayor who sets the example for how this city is maintained, or in this case, not maintained. In my opinion, ever since this administration took office, the care and maintenance of this fair city has quickly deteriorated. Taxes have shot up but where is our money going? Perhaps adherence to bylaws regarding safety in the community should be a funding priority. At least, you would think…

And after doing that, Mr. Mayor, put on your coat, scarf and boots and take a walk on our city streets. But watch out; those sidewalks are pretty dangerous for ‘old people!’

Liz Roy

Parksville