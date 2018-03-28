Letter – No to logging on Boer Mountain

Editor:

I was recently asked to speak to the Burns Lake Mountain Bike Association (BLMBA) directors about the history of my time on Boer Mountain, the plants and animals, and the Community Forest plan to log. I had visited the Comfor office and have a copy of the logging plan. The dead tree areas are marked on the map and I encourage anyone who uses the park to visit the Community Forest office and view this map.

The bike park people have a very real problem with dead trees and blow-down. Not only are these trees a danger to the users of the trails but also to the volunteers who maintain the amazing trail system. There is a real danger of a rider, walker or maintenance volunteer being injured or killed by a falling tree.

The more urgent dangers are the unanswered questions about the logging plan. How will these isolated groups of trees be accessed and how will the trees be removed? Where are the landings? What will happen to the slash? And, what will logging truck traffic do to the newly upgraded road? And, most importantly, will the users of the park, local, national and international, be thrilled to ride in a logged area? In my opinion the least amount of tree removal, to the satisfaction of the bike group, creates the most value in the park and to the community.

As for forest fire, after understanding the science of fire as it relates to a fire on Boer Mountain, the possibility of a fire on the mountain reaching Burns Lake is almost nil. If, as a community, you are really concerned with fire please put a fire lookout back on the mountain. During the times our communities were protected by fire lookout persons there we no big fires.

The Boer Mountain trails are the “Jewel in the Crown” of our community. There is an amazing variety of birds, animals and plants that populate this forest. This park can be reached easily from town, even on foot. If we are to capitalize on these assets we need to work together. There are work bees on Wednesdays, contact BLMBA for more information. View the maps at the Community Forest office and understand the realities of the logging plan to the park. Ask questions. Talk to BLMBA members about how you can help maintain this valuable asset and eliminate dangers. Write letters and phone friends.

Karen Cyr