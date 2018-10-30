Letter: No surprise that airports have aircraft noise

Many houses have moved into the airport vicinity and now some complain about the noise.

I had a little chuckle when I read Brian Sutch’s letter on Oct. 26 complaining of what sounded like a huge constipated wasp churning past overhead.

Is he referring to an aircraft? When did he move to his house – before the airport was established in 1946? or after?

Many houses have moved into the airport vicinity and now some complain about the noise. We are very lucky to have an airport, it serves many purposes.

Don’t move close to an airport if you don’t like aircraft noise.

When I complained that they were about to build a four0storey, 27-apartment building on a small, narrow lot that required many allowances to fit it in and was intruding on low-level neighbours, I was told to “just move” by an individual.

Edith Schleiss