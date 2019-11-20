LETTER: No slight to Joyce intended

Re: “Joyce’s historical contributions overlooked” Nov. 14

I feel I would be remiss if I did not respond to Art Joyce’s letter which, in my opinion, took my comments out of context. The point I was making was that the Nelson Daily News as the newspaper of record provided the only continuous general history of Nelson since John Norris’s book, which ended with city incorporation in 1897.

Of course there have been numerous books and stories written on specific historical subjects since that time that, just like Mr. Joyce’s contributions, add to the fabric of the story of Nelson. My comments were not to diminish in any way the contributions of other writers.

I might add that Art’s excellent contributions to the recording of Nelson’s history are to be commended.

Greg Scott

Nelson