Letter: No self-preservation instincts among pedestrians

Editor: Since moving to Langley from Australia I am astounded at the total lack of self-preservation and road sense of pedestrians here.

Yet again yesterday a woman walked in front of my car as I turned the corner near Super Store. It is not a traffic light or crossing, yet she did not even raise her umbrella, but stepped blindly onto the road in front of me.

I had to hit the brakes, I sounded the horn and she still did not look up. This is not the first time this has happened here. They keep rabbiting on about distracted drivers — what about the ignorant, entitled pedestrians?

We were taught stop, look and listen before you cross the road. Very simple and effective.

Wait until the new revenue cameras arrive and people are watching their speed and not the road. That woman won’t be so lucky then.

Allana Rempel,

Murrayville