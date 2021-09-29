LETTER – No one is taking your freedom away; you are making a choice

Dear editor,

It’s time to put some nonsense to rest.

No one is threatening anyone’s freedom to make their own choice about getting a COVID vaccine. People exercise that freedom every single day that they remain unvaxxed. I’ve yet to hear of anyone being kidnapped, duct-taped to a chair, and getting a jab against their will. When that starts happening, we’ll talk.

Meanwhile, I hope that people will at least have the honesty to consider that their personal, individual choice has wide-ranging, public consequences. A pandemic is never an individual health matter with private solutions.

People are not being denied care at hospitals “because they’re unvaccinated.” If people are turned away, it’s because hospitals are already overwhelmed with COVID patients, the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated. Meanwhile, people who did get vaxxed are also having surgeries cancelled or being denied hospital beds, despite the fact that they have an equal right to medical care. There aren’t enough resources to meet everyone’s needs.

There’s abundant proof of the efficacy and safety of vaccines, freely available in all the media and online for those willing to expose themselves to facts. Consider the fact that billions of us are vaccinated and are doing just fine. Meanwhile, denialists cling to a fringe ideology based on conspiracy theories and pseudoscience.

People with vaccine passports are not getting “special privileges.” They are accessing a limited number of non-essential services in a way that reduces the risk to public health, an idea that is neither new nor specific to this pandemic.

Passports help to mitigate the unsustainable cycle of rising infections and subsequent lockdowns, which have already resulted in businesses closing, events and activities getting cancelled across the board, and countless people losing their jobs. Still, there are those who insist on their “right” to go anywhere they want to without having to mask, get a vaccine, or limit the number of people with whom they gather, all without a thought for the well-being of others, and with no consequence to themselves.

Now, that’s what I call a special privilege. If people don’t want to vaccinate and get a passport, no one will force them. But there are consequences that they’ll need to live with for the sake of public safety, just as there are in countless other situations in everyday life. By the way, a vaccine passport doesn’t infringe on anyone’s privacy. It does not disclose someone’s health status; it merely says that they’ve had a vaccine. There’s a difference.

This next is for a very special group of people: protesting outside of hospitals or in schools is simply futile, misdirected rage. Yelling at nurses and sending young children into lockdown is undisguised bullying, and ignores the obvious fact that hospital workers and teachers don’t enact public health legislation. Meanwhile, health care workers are burning out trying to take care of everyone they can under a staggering workload made worse by people’s refusal to vaccinate. Think about that if you’re angry just because you can’t go to a ball game or your favourite sports bar. Take a deep breath and try to cultivate a little perspective. You’re not a victim.

It’s easy to say no to masking, distancing, lockdowns, and vaccines, but all that nay-saying contributes nothing to solving any problems. The past 18 months have demonstrated that “business as usual” doesn’t work, and “natural immunity” is wishful thinking. It’s unfortunate, but many people seem to think the immune system is a type of force field that stops the virus from entering the body. That’s not what it does. Anyone, regardless of health status or fitness level, can contract and spread SARS-CoV2, with or without symptoms, just by breathing. Many have already done that without knowing it.

If people still want to reject the current public health measures, then it’s time they start presenting a better idea for ending the pandemic. If they’ve got a plan, let’s hear it. Meanwhile, the majority of us will continue to exercise our free and informed choice to follow the guidance set by those who know what they’re talking about.

Marusha Taylor,

Courtenay

