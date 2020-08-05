LETTER: No good reason to let cats roam

To the Editor,

Most of the previously written letters written about roaming cats seem to put the blame on them for their “come and go as they please” activities. Some are sympathetic, while others are not.

I checked Google to see when domestic cats first started showing up. Ancient Egyptians may have first domesticated cats as early as 4,000 years ago, but it may have been earlier. This shows that cats have been roaming around for a long time. Certainly there were no rules for this kind of activity then, and today nothing has changed. Progress has moved nowhere!

If cat owners would think twice about letting their cats roam before opening the door, not caring about where they go or whose property they decide to make a mess on, things would be different. Once you let your cat out, they may bring home fleas or disease, get into cat fights, get injured, get into an accident, get poisoned, get stolen or simply wonder off and get lost. Some may fall victim to leg hold traps.

Lastly, there is the issue if your cat is not spayed—resulting in a litter of kittens. So all in all, there is no positive reason for letting your cat roam. If you feel that you can’t take the time to look after your cat, you can volunteer at our local SPCA shelter.

Port Alberni’s city council should be looking into changing the rules for roaming cats and be more vigilant on the issue of dogs on the loose. Homeowners are tired of cleaning up after cats and dogs that wonder onto their property.

Linda Lubiner,

Port Alberni

