LETTER: No Christmas spirit on display along Scott Road

The Grinch is present on Scott Road in North Delta.

Drive down Scott Road in North Delta from 96th Avenue to 64th Avenue and witness the lack of exterior Christmas lighting/decorations from the business establishments.

Come on you people, show a little interest in welcoming your customers to your store at this special time of year.

The same goes for Delta council. How about some street decorations like they have in Ladner, Tsawwassen or Cloverdale?

Light up North Delta on Scott Road!

Howie Larke

North Delta

