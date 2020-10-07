LETTER: No bus service over new Langley highway interchange a mistake

Dear Editor,
As usual no bus service over the new overpass.
Langley need way better bus service to increase mode split which is less than 5 per cent by transit.
Transit On Demand or Demand Response Transport is available in over 400 cities in Canada/US but not in Metro Vancouver.
Inter-city bus services are needed in all parts of the Fraser Valley, many buses should operate on HOV lanes.
Nathan Davidowicz, Vancouver
• READ MORE: New Langley highway interchange site of morning crash
• LETTER: Was an interchange into quiet neighbourhood worth 62M?
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.