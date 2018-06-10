Letter: No alternative needed

Re: "Malahat alternative needed now" (Your View, June 1)

Re: “Malahat alternative needed now” (Your View, June 1)

Humbug, I drove the Circle Route through Port Renfrew the same day she drove it, and so did another friend of mine, who had the same experience as me, and she drove the road three hours before me.

I left Lake Cowichan at approximately 6 p.m. I arrived in Victoria at 9:30 p.m. I was not in any bumper to bumper traffic and I drove on a very well kept highway. In the odd place I had to slow down where the road narrowed but they were few and far between.

I highly recommend this detour if the need were to arise again. But in the 40 years I have lived in Victoria, this was the first time I travelled this route because the Malahat was closed for this many hours and I was caught up Island.

Ross Ferguson

Saanich

Previous story
Letter: Contractors will add to rising price of sewage
Next story
OPINION: In voting debate, politicians will prefer system that gives them more power

Just Posted

‘Special place in hell’: Trump’s top advisers accuse Trudeau of betrayal

  • 19 hours ago
  • by

 

Reel Reviews: Old release worth seeing through new eyes

  • 19 hours ago

 

Letter: No alternative needed

  • 19 hours ago

 

COLUMN: For those about to snore…

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read