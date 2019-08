The Bedford House was being used as a restaurant when it was purchased by the Township of Langley in 2007. (Langley Advance Times file photo)

Dear Editor,

I wish to commend the Township of Langley for the landscaping clean up in the front of the Jacob Haldi House circa 1908 (Bedford House Restaurant) Fort Langley. I am hoping the Township will also be working behind the building as well , as it needs a lot of work with overgrown blackberries and vandalism on the building itself.

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley Township