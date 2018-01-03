LETTER: News carriers and couriers deserve recognition

I appreciated the recognition you gave to all your couriers and carriers in the Thursday, Dec. 21 issue (Season's Greetings, page A28.)

I appreciated the recognition you gave to all your couriers and carriers in the Thursday, Dec. 21 issue (Season’s Greetings, page A28.)

I have long thought I should publicly praise our drive-by delivery person for getting the paper out to us early in the morning, and for their precision spotting of the plastic bag and contents in the middle of our driveway. In years past, previous carriers were not so efficient.

This is not a job I would enjoy doing as it involves getting up so early and working in all kinds of weather. Thank you for your diligence and your professionalism.

Gloria Novak

Hilliers