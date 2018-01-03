LETTER: News carriers and couriers deserve recognition

I appreciated the recognition you gave to all your couriers and carriers in the Thursday, Dec. 21 issue (Season's Greetings, page A28.)

I appreciated the recognition you gave to all your couriers and carriers in the Thursday, Dec. 21 issue (Season’s Greetings, page A28.)

I have long thought I should publicly praise our drive-by delivery person for getting the paper out to us early in the morning, and for their precision spotting of the plastic bag and contents in the middle of our driveway. In years past, previous carriers were not so efficient.

This is not a job I would enjoy doing as it involves getting up so early and working in all kinds of weather. Thank you for your diligence and your professionalism.

Gloria Novak

Hilliers

Previous story
Mayor reflects on 2017

Just Posted

Column: After four years, Skaha Lake Park issue has an ending

 

WEB POLL: What are you most looking forward to in 2018?

  • 10 hours ago

 

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

  • 10 hours ago

 

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read