LETTER: Newcomers should be allowed to fulfill their own dreams

Re: Refugee influx part of region’s housing problem (Letters, Oak Bay News, July 6)

Once again I am treated to Bruce Filan’s opinion that the refugees are responsibility for the regions housing crisis. When I voiced my displeasure to his last missive on the subject, the reply was that he didn’t really mean it like it seemed to read. Well here is another one in the same vein. His explanation might cover one such letter, but twice hardly seems like a misunderstanding.

My ancestors (and I suspect his as well) came to this country seeking a new opportunity for themselves and their children. I believe the current refugees are no different. As Canadians we all have the right to move freely around the country and settle wherever we see the opportunity. When our parents returned from the war, the resulting housing crises was unparalleled in the country. Despite it all, in a few short years enough housing was created for all. That period of time also saw the influx of many survivors from the conflict in Europe which further aggravated the housing shortage. Now here we are blaming the next large batch of newcomers for our problems.

Bruce has also written several anti-development letters to your paper and I am left with conclusion that what he is really saying in all this is, “I’m here, so too bad for everyone else”. Well to bad Bruce, but others have needs and desire as well and should be allowed to fulfill their own dreams.

Ed Walker

Oak Bay